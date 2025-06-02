Beyond Good & Evil 2 developer on creativity and "living the dream"

HQ

Recently, we got the chance to sit down with Fawzi Mesmar, game designer and creative director, currently working on the ever-elusive Beyond Good & Evil 2. At the Nordic Game Festival, Mesmar gave a talk about creativity, and we decided to pick his brains a bit more on that matter.

Keeping creativity alive in modern gaming can be a tough task, but Mesmar believes it relies on the work of two pillars. "Creativity stands on two legs," he said. "There's the context of originality, which is creating unprecedented or statistically unlikely ideas, creating really fresh and innovative ideas, but there's also the leg of value."

Mesmar also explained the importance of feedback when you're creating, no matter whether you're working on a game, book, film, or something else entirely. Check out our full, meaty interview with Mesmar below: