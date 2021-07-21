Beyond Good and Evil 2 and a "to-be-announced mobile game" mentioned in Ubisoft's Q1 financial report

The first quarter sales report for Ubisoft has been released, and as part of the document, the massive publisher listed a few details here and there about some of its titles. There were of course a few mentions of its anticipated upcoming games such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, all of which are expected by Ubisoft to build on the momentum of the franchises, and grow their audiences.

But, also noted were a few other games that have seemingly not been a focus for Ubisoft these past few months/years. One of which was Beyond Good and Evil 2, where it was mentioned in the "ambitious plans for biggest existing franchises" section, where Ubi simply stated that it still plans the "revival" of the franchise - so unfortunately still not a lot to go on.

Moreover, the report also mentioned that Ubisoft is planning to "significantly" widen the audience of its major brands through free-to-play games on console and mobile. It plans to do this with The Division: Heartland, The Division mobile, the recently announced XDefiant, and even a "to-be-announced mobile game for Q4 2021-22."

In terms of the other titles that Ubisoft has in the works, Skull & Bones was noted very, very briefly, as well as mentions to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and a "Star Wars game", both of which we know is coming from Ubisoft Massive (the team behind The Division).

At the bottom of the report was the release schedule for Ubisoft between the months of July and September. The list noted Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris expansion, but still didn't provide a date (we're still left with only Summer to go by), and we can't really infer much as the list is not in order - as Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline was at the very bottom, despite launching at the start of this month.