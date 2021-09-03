Beyond a Steel Sky is coming to consoles on November 30

HQ

Revolution Games has revealed that the gorgeous comic book styled Beyond a Steel Sky will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on November 30. The title, which is helmed by Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil, originally launched on PC in July last year and it presently has a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam.

With the game arriving on consoles, two special physical editions (which you can see below) will be released. The cleverly titled Beyond a Steel Book Edition contains artwork from the game's artist Dave Gibbons, several stickers, and the game's original soundtrack in digital format. The Utopia Edition includes several other goodies such as a hologram lamp, a 50-page mini art book, and a unique collector's box. Pre-orders for both these editions are open now and those who pre-order can receive two digital comic books also from Dave Gibbons and a Foster Enamel Pin.

"I am thrilled to be able to open the gates to Union City once more, and welcome console players to Beyond a Steel Sky which launches this winter." says Charles Cecil, Founder and CEO of Revolution Software. "It has been a pleasure and privilege to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Dave Gibbons again in bringing Robert Foster back after an absence of two decades - and what an extraordinary change there has been!"