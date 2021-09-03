Beyond a Steel Sky coming to all consoles in November

HQ

The classic cyberpunk adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky is considered an all-time classic. It was released back in 1994, and last year it got a sequel for Apple Arcade and PC.

Beyond a Steel Sky takes place ten years after the first adventure and requires no previous knowledge of that game. And now it is time for more people to discover the fun as console versions have been confirmed and dated. It arrives on November 30 for PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Check out the release date trailer below, and we can really recommend this one if you are into sci-fi.