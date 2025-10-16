Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro X

Using pro-grade equipment instead of flashy and heavily branded "gaming" alternatives has long been a focus for us, but it usually also comes with a premium, as most of it is aimed at business use and for far larger budgets than what us regular humans have available.

Enter the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X. This is a workhorse from the mixing and recording industry. It's meant to be fairly cheap while still having a neutral and precise reproduction of whatever comes into them, and with easily replaceable parts in case something breaks.

Beyerdynamic has more than 100 years of history as a German audio equipment company, and has moved with the times. Over the last few years, it has also created a consumer division that handles wireless headphones and in-ears, and those we will look at as well at a later point.

The DT990 Pro X also has a slightly cheaper version, the non-X, that comes in two different impedance versions. However, it doesn't feature the Stellar .45 driver that makes this stand out from the competition in the €230 tier. It's wired with mini-XLR, fits fantastically on the head, and while I prefer mesh, the velour material on the earpads is nice as well.

The Stellar .45 driver is made with a stiff 45mm three-layer diaphragm using a copper-plated voice coil that is positioned in a very narrow gap, with a high-strength neodymium-iron-boron magnet system. The basket it all sits in is made of glass-fibre-filled nylon. And that is a pretty important point, because the flexible and comfortable headband combined with the soft earpads gives a great experience for long-term use that few dedicated gaming brands can even hope to match. While the downside is the use of an open-back system, which will let in some of the fan noise from your computer, real-world application found this to be a very minor issue.

They are made in Germany, with the build quality you expect from it. It also means that the headphones are made as well as Beyerdynamic can do it, and they do not care what that means for your other hardware. In short, you will need a real headphone amplifier for this. At only 48 Ohm impedance, whatever is integrated into your computer will not be good enough. I had to switch to another model than my tube reference for the DT 990X.

So these are not for traveling or commuting. They are wired, and that bodes very well for sound quality, where they deliver for the most part. As with many other open-back headphones, they do struggle with sub-bass, which is a matter of construction principle more than anything else, but otherwise provide an open, high-resolution, and transparent sound with a slight warmth in the midrange. The soundstage could be wider, but that may be attributed to my amplifier. There is some slight fuzz, like a dip in the treble just above the midrange, around 4-4.5 kHz. It's somewhat unusual, but as it's not paired with a bass boost, you get used to it very fast, and it just enhances the upper midrange with a tad more warmth than a neutral-sounding headphone. But at this point, there isn't room for complaining.

These are well-rounded, great-sounding at a very decent price, and with very comfortable earpads for long-term use. It's hard not to recommend them, given that you have the amplifier to use them.