Beyerdynamic Amiron 300

Some earbuds are better than others. Some of the best are made by dedicated audio firms, like Beyerdynamic, and their Amiron 300 is one of them. Beyerdynamic has been in business for more than 100 years and is based in Germany, so in their honour, I will keep this review as efficient and factually correct as I can.

The website product presentation is on point, like a German engineer, there is some marketing phrasing, but no half-assed narrative about how 500 professional musicians have helped in the development, or how this is a product that required more research than the moon buggy. You have to love the Germans' ability to not waste time on anything that isn't essential.

It comes in a lovely case, the design is sleek and modern with a metal brim, it has five sizes of ear tips, Bluetooth 5.3 connection, six microphones for speech and noise cancellation, and almost 30 hours of total battery life with ANC, and it supports LDAC high-res audio. The case naturally has Qi charging too.

The drivers are 10mm, and each earbud is just 4.4 grams. Combined with the sleek design, they fit easily inside the ear, and yes, that differs for each person. It comes in black and beige, and there is even a little app to accompany it that's needed to turn on and control the ANC. The case is very small, and the material provides ample grip to avoid the earbuds slipping out of your hands.

To digress a bit, Beyerdynamic is mostly known for their studio headphones, and headphones for monitoring sound in the recording, TV, and radio industry, and that is the sound you get. So, what does 190 Euros get you? A lot, in short.

I have found them rather comfortable, combined with an open and airy sound with good punch that isn't normally what I would think of when someone says "in-ears." Due to their weight and size, they can stay inside your ear for hours without becoming uncomfortable, a solid plus in my book.

The sound is pretty impressive. They have an actual soundstage, something sorely missing in most in-ears, and while not vertically broad, it's wide enough for each instrument to stand out. The music flows coherently, and while the ANC is quite powerful, it does influence the quality slightly, but not enough that I would recommend turning it off. The bass is reasonable, but does lack the same definition as the midrange, which is extremely impressive, very detailed, transparent, and generally seems to be at a high level of resolution, which is a lot closer to really good headphones than most other in-ears on the market. The treble is not fully at the same level, being crisp more than correct, and slightly laid back in its sound signature, even for instruments and sounds that should be more harsh and metallic. It does, however, make them great for listening overall when it's not hi-fi-correct sound you are after, and with in-ears it rarely is.

I can't give them 9.5/10, but if I could, I would. They are so close to being perfect that I both recommend them, but also hope for an updated version with treble and bass that are just as good as the midrange on the Amiron 300.