Beware of spoilers: Assassin's Creed Shadows copies are out in the wild

Assassin's Creed Shadows is just under a month out from release, and yet already some people have got their hands on the game, as confirmed by Ubisoft itself. Of course, this means that those who do not have the game will have to watch out for spoilers online.

In a post on social media, the official Assassin's Creed account said that it is aware of people accessing the game before release, and that the experience shared by those with an early build does not reflect the final product.

"Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players," the post reads. "We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers."

It might be time to start putting away the phone if you think you're at risk of getting spoiled, then. Most fans in the comments of the post were concerned with another delay, but it seems the release date of the 20th of March is not going anywhere for now.