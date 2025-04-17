Beware of a The Witcher 4 beta scam doing the rounds right now

HQ

If you've received a beta invitation to try out The Witcher 4, you're one of several selected gamers right now. While that might be flattering and exciting, it's worth keeping in mind that it's a complete scam.

CD Projekt Red is now taking to Instagram to warn its users not to fall for the shoddy attempt, writing that "professional monster slayers don't fall for scams; they see right through them and slay them". Regarding what you should do if you are affected, they write:

"We've been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email client or the social media platform you are using."

They conclude the post by saying that there may be a beta in the future, but then it will be communicated through themselves and serious channels:

"Should we ever organize any beta tests in the future, you will hear about it first, as always, via our official social media and websites."