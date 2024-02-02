Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F locked in for July premiere

HQ

Eddie Murphy has no shortage of roles one would describe as iconic. Dr. Dolittle, Mushu, Donkey, Prince Akeem, Sherman Klump, Norbit. But despite having so many beloved roles under his belt, few have had the legs that Beverly Hills Cop's Axel Foley has had.

After three films in the 80s and 90s, Murphy is returning to this role this year, when the fourth film makes its debut on Netflix. Set to be known under the full title of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, we got a first teaser trailer of this film a few weeks ago, where it was confirmed that the movie would be arriving this year. Now, as part of a Netflix 2024 preview, the streamer has attached a firm date to the project.

July 3 is the day that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will make its arrival on Netflix. To mark this announcement, you can check out the movie preview video below and scrub to the 2:24 mark for a few seconds of new footage, and can check out the new image from the film below too.