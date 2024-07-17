Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F continues to dominate on Netflix

HQ

Who would have thought that the long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop film would be such a huge success? Because that's exactly what has happened, and both Netflix and Eddie Murphy are celebrating (of course).

Once again, we have clear evidence of the incredible power of a little well-directed nostalgia, and for the second week in a row, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F dominates Netflix with over 63 million views since its premiere.

Well deserved numbers, because while the film was hardly a masterpiece, it was clear that Murphy had once again found his way back into character and it was a pleasure to once again see him and the gang getting up to new antics.

Did you enjoy the latest Beverly Hills Cop film, and do you hope for more sequels?