Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

It's a slightly bizarre idea that the original 1984 film was originally intended to be a hard-boiled police thriller starring a scarred Stallone as a grizzled, wild-eyed Detroit cop who heads to Los Angeles to avenge the murder of his colleague. What we got... Was, of course, a very different film even if the framework was the same. Instead of a mumbling, oiled-up, roid-pumped 80s Stly, stand-up comedian Eddie Murphy stepped in and, in agreement with director Marty Brest, turned Beverly Hills Cop into a comedy.

Of course, if you want to be cynical, you can decimate Beverly Hills Cop (1984) into a very typical action comedy of contrasts, with a flamboyant main character bumbling around and laughing weirdly, the whole film. For me, the original is firmly associated with the charm and charisma of the 80s, which I still think Axel Foley's first visit to Beverly Hills is full of. I love the film. I've seen it probably 25 times over the years, always laughing as much at Axel's antics and at the character of Serge with his dodgy English accent. The sequel is good, too. Tony Scott's second film is drenched in atmosphere and character and works every bit as well as the brilliant original with an Eddie Murphy on absolute top form. The rather sad third film, on the other hand, is hard to like as it feels neither like a 'Cops in Hollywood' film nor like something Murphy really wanted to do at the time. Uninspired, disjointed, dull in a way that Axel Foley's work never was or should be.

It's been 30 years since Hollywood Cop III and with Netflix's financial assistance, Axel Foley has returned to Hollywood due to another of his loved ones getting into trouble with hired thugs. Axel's daughter Jane is working as a defence attorney in Los Angeles, defending a cartel member arrested for a murder he didn't commit. Before Jane Foley knows it, masked thugs have threatened her life in the most theatrically dramatic of ways, prompting her father to take the morning flight from Detroit to LA, again.

Once there, Axel stumbles upon a conspiracy where some high-ranking police officers seem to be involved and with the help of his old LA buddies Taggart & Rosewood and the new talent Abbot (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), he sets out on a villain hunt to cover up those who are trying to kill his daughter and nail the cops behind the conspiracy he just stumbled upon. The story, as you can see, is pretty much identical to the first two films with the addition of Jane. This could have been a good thing (simple and non-artificial) if it was written with finesse and if the characters around Axel worked better than they do. Instead, the story itself feels like one long repetition of something that, thanks to character, charm and charisma, worked great in the mid-80s but today just feels unimaginative and silly.

The whole of Cops in Hollywood: Axel F feels very much like an old 80s band, 30 years after they've retired, making a grand comeback with all that tussled poodle hair and eyeliner, working hard and unironically to be as stylish, sassy and cool as they were in 1987, with zero per cent success. The script is stupid. The characters feel like covers of their former selves, and the dialogue is terrible. Murphy is good, though. You can tell he's missed the character of Axel Foley, which means he's fighting tooth and nail here to make key scenes work, which they never do. The direction feels hopelessly dull, without pace, style or any kind of dynamic and ultimately the whole film feels like a bad episode of NCIS, sort of. Which is a shame, considering Axel Foley fans have been waiting 30 (!) years for this sequel.