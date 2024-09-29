Beverly Hills Cop actor John Ashton has passed away

HQ

After a long battle with cancer, actor John Ashton, perhaps best known as John Taggart from Beverly Hills Cop, has passed away at the age of 76. Ashton, a true veteran of the industry, had a long career with more than 200 films and TV shows to his name. In a statement, his representative said the following:

John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family, and all who loved him.

John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

Rest in peace.

