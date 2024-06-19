English
Better than Xbox? Worse than Ubisoft? The Gaming Gossip crew compare the Nintendo Direct with the other Not-E3 shows

Before also looking into some of the bigger reveals and chatting about whether or not we're excited about them.

What did you think about yesterday's Nintendo Direct? Were you impressed by what was shown? Surprised by some of the announcements? Perhaps even disappointed? Also, how did the show compare to the other Not-E3 period conferences and broadcasts? Did it outperform Xbox, Ubisoft, Summer Game Fest Live, PlayStation? With so many questions to answer, the Gaming Gossip gang of Ben, David, and Alex come together to share their thoughts on the showcase.

We talk about where it slots into this year's Not-E3 ranking, our overall impressions, and also which of the reveals and announcements stood out above the rest. This all before looking more deeply into The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

To catch this week's conversation and show, be sure to head below to find the full video.

