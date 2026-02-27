Better organisation for San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2026 with the new managing director

HQ

Last year saw the first edition of San Diego Comic-Con Malaga (the first outside San Diego in history), an event that attracted the attention of many fans from the moment it was announced, featuring internationally renowned figures and receiving extensive coverage from Gamereactor. Although the first event was not perfect and many attendees were not very happy with the organisation, the convention is moving forward and with the appointment of Fernando Piquer as its new managing director, it has been made very clear that the intention is to continue improving with each edition (there is a contract until 2026 for now).

Piquer has more than 30 years of experience in the animation, video games and esports sectors. He was Director of Global Strategy at Movistar KOI and founder and CEO of the Movistar Riders esports team, among other notable jobs in the entertainment industry.

According to Piquer, "the 2026 edition will be a leap forward. We are going to strengthen the organisation, enhance the audience experience and consolidate San Diego Comic-Con Málaga as the pop culture event in Spain and a major cultural driver for the city of Málaga".

The 2025 event was a resounding success, with 95,784 attendees and international guests such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Jim Lee, Norman Reedus, Nobuo Uematsu, Elle Fanning, Jared Leto and Aaron Paul, generating €44.3 million.

The date for this year's edition and its first guests will be confirmed shortly, but... will we see you at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026?