Better Man is a box office megaflop

Better Man - the film that sees Robbie Williams depicted as a CGI chimp - had eyes on it as soon as it unveiled its premise. A biopic with a really weird CGI ape in the middle? Well, that sounds like cinema. Unfortunately, though, just because it was shared all around the internet didn't mean people went to see it.

As of right now, the film is a box office bomb, having drawn in only $10 million worldwide on a production budget of $110 million. Paramount Pictures reportedly paid $25 million for the rights to the US release, which has generated just $1.1 million so far.

There are a few reasons why Better Man might not have succeeded. Nosferatu and the Bob Dylan biopic have swept through the Christmas cinema season, and Robbie Williams simply doesn't have the star power of a major celebrity in the US. Even in the UK, Box Office Mojo shows Better Man only raked in $4.8 million.

Even if the film has flopped and is sure to fade into obscurity, you can be sure it'll appear as a tricky trivia question in the years to come.