Better Man director explains why Robbie Williams is a monkey

While Robbie Williams' upcoming biopic Better Man may have gone completely unnoticed, one big change made to the film's storytelling has had all eyes on it since it was first revealed. Instead of Robbie being portrayed by another actor, he will instead be shown as a CGI ape in the movie.

Director Michael Gracey spoke with The Independent about what charged this decision. "I think you feel more for an animal suffering than you do a human," he said. "There's nothing glamorous about a monkey doing cocaine. It's actually a bit sad and uncomfortable. You're just like... 'I don't want to see him doing that'."

Better Man will release on Christmas Day, where it will go up against other musical biopic A Complete Unknown. We'll have to see if Robbie Williams as an ape is enough of a selling point to bring in moviegoers, compared to the story of Bob Dylan played by Timothée Chalamet.

