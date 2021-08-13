Better Gamereactor performance on Mobile Devices

HQ

We at Gamereactor continue to strive for a balance in performance and quality. If you watch our videos on mobile you are now able, with a simple click of a button in the player, to see our video content in the highest possible quality, or rather, leave it on low to save on data and performance, if that is your jam.

Changing the quality of a video on a mobile device is super easy. All you, the viewer, have to do is click the "HQ" symbol on the video HUD, and the video will be reloaded in a higher quality. Likewise, hit the button again, and you can watch a lower quality video that favours performance and is less strenuous on your data plan.

This feature is now live on our mobile sites, so check it out, and let us know what you think!