Better Call Saul has won no Emmys after being nominated over 50 times

The Primetime Emmys were last night, and while we knew of some Emmy award winners prior to the event, tensions were still high as it felt like a couple of great years of TV culminated in this awards show. Succession, The Bear, Beef, The White Lotus, Andor, The Last of Us, and - most tragically - Better Call Saul were all fighting for some gold.

These Emmys arguably mattered most to Succession and Better Call Saul, both of which had officially finished with their most recent season. The former managed to pick up some big wins, including Best Writing, Best Directing, Best Lead Actor, and more, while Better Call Saul was left with nothing.

This marks the latest round of Emmys nominations that has seen the hit show win absolutely nothing. With over 50 nominations, Better Call Saul appears to be one of the most-snubbed TV shows or movies of all-time, even with the quality exceeding that of Breaking Bad to some viewers. At the most recent Emmys, Bob Odenkirk was nominated for Lead Actor, Rhea Seehorn was nominated for Supporting Actress, and Peter Gould was nominated for Directing, but no awards were dished out.

Do you think awards show wins matter? Should Better Call Saul have won something?

