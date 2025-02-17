Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad creator reveals new sci-fi series

HQ

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan has teased his upcoming series, which ditches the desert of Albuquerque for the distant stars.

As revealed to Deadline, Gilligan - alongside the star of the new series Rhea Seehorn - the show won't be your typical sci-fi. "It's "sci-fi but in a more psychological kind of sci-fi way," Seehorn describes, adding: "I can't wait for it to come out though. Some of the stuff that audiences have loved about his writing where it's really rich characters but also him playing with the idea of tropes and genres and tone, and switching, like injected humour in a very dark moment — in this new show, he pushes that to a limit that was both very thought-provoking and upsetting sometimes, and other times, so, so funny. It really swings for the fences. I had so much fun."

"[Rhea] is such a pleasure to work with, I wrote a show for her. I created this new show for her," Gilligan said. "She plays someone who's trying very hard to be good. She's a bit of a damaged hero, but she's a hero nonetheless. And it's just a pleasure to work with her because she's just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can't say enough good about her."

The series - which remains unnamed - has wrapped and is ready for release. It'll arrive on Apple TV+ soon, but we don't have an exact date just yet.