Betsy Kelso returns to Point Place in That '90s Show's third part

Netflix has been steadily cranking out episodes of That '90s Show, as following its debut last year, we saw a second part arrive earlier in the summer, and now a third part is on the horizon too.

This third part will debut on the streamer on August 22, and with that in mind, Netflix has shared the full trailer for it and revealed what it will have in store. While we can expect the usual kind of teen comedy and drama, one of the big highlights seems to be Betsy Kelso returning to Point Place and causing some trouble, all while Leia fights tooth and nail to not have to return home with the summer ending.

Check out the trailer and Part synopsis below:

"It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen - where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn't even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she's not going without a fight."