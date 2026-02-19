Betrayal, dragons, and abdication is the theme of House of the Dragon's third season

HQ

Game of Thrones (or A Song of Ice and Fire fans, technically) have been eating incredibly well this year already, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered last month and has been proving to be an immense hit. We enjoyed that very show plenty, as you can read in our dedicated review.

But later this year will mark the long-awaited return to House of the Dragon too, as the third season of the dynasty drama will be making its arrival in June. We don't yet know a confirmed date in regards to this, but a new trailer does tease some of what to expect from the next episodes all the same.

In a very traditional Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon style, there will be plenty of political betrayals to come, all while muddy battles in open fields ensue. Naturally, we can expect striking dragon scenes too as the ancient reptiles leave their mark on Westeros and its inhabitants. Also, there will be a key abdication that leaves the Iron Throne open for all, a change that will no doubt put further strain on Rhaenyra's plans...

Check out this new trailer below for another taste of what will come this summer.