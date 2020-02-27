Betrayal at House on the Hill gets Scooby-Doo variant

The phenomenal PvPvE tabletop game Betrayal at House on the Hill by Wizards of the Coast's Avalon Hill has been a go-to game for tabletop horror fans with a team of friends to play with for years and the game has spawned some interesting variants, such as Betrayal at Baldur's Gate and Betrayal Legacy. Now, Avalon Hill has announced quite the unexpected spin-off variant, namely Betrayal at Mystery Mansion, which hones in on the gang from popular cartoon Scooby-Doo.

The game is set to be playable with up to four friends with each game taking between 30 to 50 minutes to complete. Betrayal at Mystery Mansion will release on May 15 of this year and will be available only in North America and is available to pre-order now at game stores, and online.

Take a look at the game in its Scooby-Doo glory below.