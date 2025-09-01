Betis gets to keep Antony after all: new deal agreed with Manchester United

HQ

One of the protagonists of LaLiga last season was, undoubtedly, Antony Matheus dos Santos, the Brazilian right winger who found a new life in Seville at Betis. This 25-year-old is despised at Manchester United, where he was at the time the second most expensive signing ever for the club but performed drastically below expectations. But in Spain things changed completely, he started scoring goals non-stop and admitted that he "found the joy of football again".

Antony, who has nearly surprassed his total goal account from three years at Manchester in only six months in Seville, was initially loaned to Betis, with the expectation that the played would return to Manchester United this season, even if only for the club to sell him elsewhere.

But now, a new deals has been made. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Betis reached agreement with Man United to sign Antony on permanent for €25m package plus 50% sell-on clause.

This happens in Deadline Day, the final day in the market for Spain and England, so it should be announced soon, and it will certainly bring joy to Betis fans, with a promising upcoming campaign at Europa League this year after reaching Conference League final last year.