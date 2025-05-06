Betis compares Antony's stats with those of Vini Jr: "Only one clear Ballon d'Or contender"

HQ

Antony Matheus dos Santos has turned from being a villain at his club, Manchester United, to become a hero at Betis, the Spanish club that signed him as a loan in the winter. His goals and assists have been key for the club's resurgence in LaLiga and their dominance in Conference League.

His stats this year are actually better than those of fellow Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid: 7 goals and 4 assists in 20 games vs. 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 games for the Ballon d'Or runner up last year. "There's only one clear Ballon d'Or 2025 contender in my books", published the Sevillian club on Instagram.

His future is up in the air: Antony still has a contract until 2027 with Manchester United, but Betis is reportedly trying yo buy him. United will try to make good money on him, after paying Ajax £82 million (€95 million), the club's second most expensive signing in the history of the club, only for him to underperform spectacularly, scoring almost as many goals in four months at Betis than in two years at United.

