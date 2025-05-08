Betis and Chelsea reach Conference League final

HQ

UEFA competitions are almost done for the year: Real Betis Balompié has been the last club to reach a final, the Conference League, in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Fiorentina, in Florence, 4-3 on aggregate.

Antony was the author of the first goal for the Sevillian team, another to add to his large collection of goals (numbers that surpass those of his compatriot Vinícius Jr. this year). Fiorentina's Robin Gosens responded quickly with two goals, taking the match to the only extra-time of the night, but Ez Abde for Betis scored the definitive goal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had an easy win over Djugården, the Swedish team, that had suffered a 4-1 in the first leg. A single goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the first half was enough to seal the ticket to the final, expected for a club with a much higher level than most of the clubs at the third-tier European competition, which could make Chelsea the first team to win all three Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.