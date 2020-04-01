Following the cancellation of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, some developers have started planning digital events to substitute their now-cancelled E3 showcases. However, Pete Hines just recently announced that Bethesda won't be hosting a digital showcase in June due to the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hines continues to state that Bethesda has "lots of exciting things to share" about its games and that more information will come in the coming months.