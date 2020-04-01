Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Bethesda won't be hosting a digital showcase in June

Bethesda won't be hosting an E3 substituted digital showcase this June due to the ongoing pandemic.

Following the cancellation of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, some developers have started planning digital events to substitute their now-cancelled E3 showcases. However, Pete Hines just recently announced that Bethesda won't be hosting a digital showcase in June due to the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hines continues to state that Bethesda has "lots of exciting things to share" about its games and that more information will come in the coming months.

Bethesda won't be hosting a digital showcase in June


Loading next content