The Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda: With every Elder Scrolls game there has been some Xbox exclusivity

That said, Todd Howard feels that it's hard to imagine the game not coming to PS5.

Many people are still really curious about The Elder Scrolls VI and whether it will be coming to PlayStation 5 or not. In a recent interview, Bethesda's director Todd Howard shares some light on the topic and admits that it " is hard to imagine" the game not coming to PlayStation 5, but follows it up by explaining that with all Elder Scrolls games, there has been some exclusivity with Microsoft:

"I don't know that it portends some other big consolidation. In other industries, that happens from time to time. All of the games I've done we've partnered with Microsoft in some way. So as we come to Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, I guess this is partnering in a bigger way.

I can't really project where things will be except to say we've done those sort of exercises ourselves as an independent. If you look at every Elder Scrolls game, there has been some exclusivity on Xbox or with Microsoft. We've partnered with every game. Morrowind was basically a console exclusive, Oblivion was a long timed exclusive, Skyrim's DLC was exclusive for a long period of time. We'll decide what makes the best sense for our audience when the time comes, and I can't really project today what that looks like."

On the other hand, we can expect The Elder Scrolls VI to be available for Android, iOS, PC (Microsoft Store and Steam, possibly more platforms), and Xbox Series S/X, so it'll hardly be difficult to play the game regardless. What do you make of what Howard says?

The Elder Scrolls VI

