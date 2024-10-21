Bethesda will host a Fallout Day Broadcast on Wednesday

HQ

While it isn't another Partner Preview, a State of Play, a Nintendo Direct, or anything of such calibre and standing, there is a showcase planned for this week. Bethesda will be hosting a Fallout Day Broadcast on October 23, and in said stream will be presenting and previewing what the future will hold for Fallout 76.

The stream is planned for October 23 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, and specifically we're promised: "Get a sneak preview of new content in Fallout 76 and catch some developer interviews!"

There will also be a bit of love given to the Fallout for Hope charity initiative, with a Community Parade and Celebration being hosted after the stream too.

Will you be tuning into the Fallout Day Broadcast, and what do you hope to see?