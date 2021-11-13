Bethesda: "We have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do"

Bethesda is currently developing Starfield which launches in November next year, and after that, they will focus on The Elder Scrolls VI which is probably at least a couple of years away as well. This is of course bad news for fans of the regular Fallout series as the next installation probably won't be released for at least five years - that's probably optimistic as well - and maybe not for the entire Xbox Series S/X generation.

But there is of course a chance some other studio could develop a new Fallout game. Obsidian is also owned by Microsoft and they did the very popular Fallout: New Vegas back in 2010. In a recent interview, the director Todd Howard had some light to share on all this, and also revealed they actually already have ideas of what to do with Fallout 5:

"We've worked with other people from time to time, I can't say what's going to happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do. Again, if I could wave my hand and have that out, [I would]. You know, I'd like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can't really say today, or commit to anything, what's going to happen when, other to say that our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls 6."

Are you looking most forward to Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI or Fallout 5?

Thanks IGN