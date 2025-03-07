Bethesda: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for Starfield this year"

HQ

After the release of the Shattered Space expansion, things have been pretty quiet about Starfield for some time. Too long, thought one X user who asked the game's official account what's really going on. That led to a pretty exhaustive answer, which reveals that there's a lot in the pipeline this year:

"We know you're eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield. The team has been hard at work, and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about when the time is right. We're always listening and taking your feedback to heart. Thanks for being part of this journey with us."

We assume that one of these things is the rumoured PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 version. Beyond that, it's harder to speculate what it's all about, but a new expansion doesn't seem unreasonable, does it?