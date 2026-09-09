Bethesda veteran: Todd Howard wanted to make Starfield instead instead of The Elder Scrolls VI

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This November marks 15 years since the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it still seems like there might be a few more years to go before we get to return to Tamriel again. Four years after Skyrim's release, in 2015, Fallout 4 was launched, and since then, Bethesda has rolled out the two more controversial projects, Fallout 76 and Starfield.

So what happened? Why didn't they move on to The Elder Scrolls VI after Fallout 4? Now, a former Bethesda veteran, Kurt Kuhlmann, has spoken out on the matter with FRVR (via PC Gamer) and explains that if the team had had its way, things would have turned out differently:

"...we all expected [The Elder Scrolls 6] to be directly after Fallout 4. Why wouldn't it be? That's what we did, and that was kind of the expectation. And then Fallout 76 came along."

Even after that, the focus wasn't on a new The Elder Scrolls game, despite the team's wishes to the contrary:

"[Fallout 76] wasn't originally supposed to involve our whole studio. But then, I mean, what we were supposed to be working on next—it wasn't ever that we were about to suddenly work on TES 6, even though that's what I think most people wanted."

The reason for this was that Todd Hward wanted to make Starfield, and apparently believed in the project so strongly that it ended up happening:

"Todd was like: 'No, we're doing Starfield. I got that approved. It's going to be a new IP. It's going to be this ambitious [game]. It's going to be the greatest space RPG ever made.'"

Today we know that Bethesda's next game will finally be The Elder Scrolls VI, but unfortunately, most reports suggest it might still be a few years away. What do you reckon, should Bethesda have released The Elder Scrolls VI after Fallout 4, or was it the right call to make Fallout 76 and Starfield instead?