Bethesda veteran Todd Howard reveals the extremes that define Fallout for him

The Fallout universe is incredibly popular, and in addition to a long series of games from several different developers, we also have the TV series, which has also become universally loved. But what is it that attracts people to the radioactive wasteland of the franchise?

Bethesda recently let the press watch the first two episodes of season two, and there were also guests on hand for a Q&A session and information. One of them was Todd Howard, the Bethesda veteran who has been responsible for the Elder Scrolls series since The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Starfield, and even Fallout. He took the opportunity to reveal what defines Fallout for him (thanks Insider Gaming):

"The trick to Fallout are those two tones. I think for me, the opening of the whole series, episode one, that beginning...

"You see the horror of nuclear devastation, and here comes the bomb, and it jump cuts, and Ella (Lucy) is like, 'My reproductive organs are intact and fully operational!

"Putting those two things together at once, that's what makes Fallout special."

There are, of course, many reasons to love Fallout, but these contrasts are undeniably a big part of its appeal. What is it about Fallout that you find most captivating?