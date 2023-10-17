Bethesda veteran leaves the company after 24 years

HQ

The Bethesda veteran Pete Hines has been with the company for 24 years, which is only one year less than Gamereactor has been around, as a comparison. But now it seems like Hines wants to do something else, and he has decided to leave Bethesda and retire. He explains this on X in an open letter to both Bethesda and the community:

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer also sent a personal thank-you post on X and wrote that it's a "well-deserved retirement after 24 years of being at the heart of Bethesda and its family of studios". Bethesda themselves posted a certificate of absence, granting Hines time to do the things he loves the most, including taking care of rescue dogs (if you follow Hines on X, you know he is a massive dog lover):

For as long as we can remember, everything to do with Bethesda has gone through Pete Hines, because as SVP Head of Publishing, he has served as press and communications manager, talked to the media, presented all major projects at various trade shows and much more. We have met him many times and conducted interviews, and will really miss his candid ways and professionalism.

If Hines will leave the industry for good, as he refers to this as an retirement and says he will start "an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions", remains to be seen. We're keeping our fingers crossed he will show up somewhere else instead, as he really is a guy our industry needs.