Bethesda veteran issues warning: Gamers are growing tired of endless games

As the gaming world grows, players are starting to feel overwhelmed by titles that demand hundreds of hours of playtime. Will Shen, who has worked on major Bethesda projects, recently shared his thoughts on this shift in the YouTube podcast Kiwi Talkz. He believes that many players are now hesitant to jump into long, sprawling games, especially when they already have ongoing titles that they return to time and time again.

While massive games like Call of Duty and the upcoming GTA VI continue to capture attention, Shen highlights the success of shorter experiences, such as Astro Bot. These games offer fulfilling experiences without the need for lengthy commitments, showing that players may be seeking more bite-sized adventures.

This trend may signal a shift in player expectations. As shorter games gain popularity, could the industry pivot to meet this demand for more accessible and time-efficient gameplay? What do you think: will shorter games become the new standard?