The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda to host a The Elder Scrolls Online Direct in April

Get ready to learn all about what will be coming to the MMORPG within the next year.

It's typically every summer that we get to experience the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online, as the annual major expansion tends to debut in June. However, we get to first hear about that expansion earlier in the year, and seemingly that will be the case once again for 2025.

Bethesda has now affirmed its plans to host a The Elder Scrolls Online Direct on April 10, wherein we will get to witness "exciting announcements and updates." We're not told anything else beyond this, not even the time the Direct will be held at yet.

What we do know is that The Elder Scrolls Online recently unveiled plans to move away from the traditional annual chapters that it has utilised for years, with 2025 instead trending towards a greater seasonal focus. No doubt at this Direct we'll get to see how this will impact the live elements of the MMORPG going forward.

