Bethesda: "Think of Elder Scrolls VI as still in a design phase"

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced at E3 2018 together with Starfield. Bethesda quickly made it clear that the former was in very early stages, and would be launched after Starfield. After E3 2021, we now know that Starfield is being released in November next year, which means The Elder Scrolls VI is coming 2023 at the very earliest. But it sounds like this is nothing we should hope for as the wait will probably be longer.

Talking to The Telegraph, the video game designer, producer and industry veteran Todd Howard had the following to share:

"The [new Starfield] technology, Creation Engine 2, is sort of built for both [games]. It's like a new tech base. The vast majority of our development work is on Starfield right now but everybody works on everything so the projects kind of intertwine.

It's good to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design [phase]... but we're checking the tech: 'Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?' Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls 6 will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require."

With The Elder Scrolls VI only being in the design phase, we probably shouldn't expect this one until 2024, maybe 2025 or even later. Basically, be prepared for a long wait.

Thanks VGC