Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls VI "is our primary development focus today"

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Bethesda Game Studios is in the process of sharing a ton of news and information about its upcoming projects, and while we've already explored the information related to Fallout 5 and the Fallout franchise in general, there are also updates worthy of note for The Elder Scrolls too.

For one, Bethesda explains "The Elder Scrolls VI is our primary development focus today, with the majority of our team currently working on the next chapter of the franchise."

The game is being built on the Creation Engine 3 platform, which has been in construction ever since Starfield arrived and is also being used to simultaneously create Fallout 5 as well. The main element that's worthy of note is Fallout 5 is in "preproduction", even though the engine "allows our teams to support multiple projects simultaneously with new tools, rendering, and systems that define our games."

Speaking on The Elder Scrolls again, Bethesda adds "we know it's been a very long wait for the sequel," before also clarifying "the next chapter is on the way. We're where we planned to be, loving how it looks, and playing it every day." This is certainly good news and suggests The Elder Scrolls VI won't actually be too far down the line.

As for the wider The Elder Scrolls franchise, while reports suggest ZeniMax Online Studios has been gutted by the recent Xbox layoffs, Bethesda notes The Elder Scrolls Online developer is being brought "closer together" and that it will "partner closely" on the wider ESO franchise while still "continuing to deliver incredible new experiences for The Elder Scrolls Online." We're promised "more planned for the future" now Season 1: Return of the Thieves Guild has launched, and that there are efforts to align "more directly across the franchise, we can create even better experiences for players."