Bethesda: "The Elder Scrolls: Legends servers will permanently shut down"

While The Elder Scrolls Online has been a runaway success, The Elder Scrolls: Legends card game, which was released in 2017, has been a bit more of a dud. Despite being free-to-play, it never really managed to find a large audience, and now it seems that the fun is definitely over.

As Rock Paper Shotgun points out, the game has been removed from sale via Steam and apparently the servers will be taken offline in late January, according to an official announcement:

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends servers will permanently shut down on January 30, 2025. From now until January 30, 2025, all items in the store and entry into in-game events will be available for 1 gold each, so you can enjoy all the content Legends has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you have enjoyed your time in Legends."

If you bought something for it, it's out the window now, because like so many other live service titles, it has no offline mode.