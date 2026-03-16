Bethesda teases big Starfield news coming this week

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In a tease that landed somewhat out of the blue, Bethesda confirmed at the end of last week that it would have something to share on Starfield this week. While we didn't exactly hear what that something is, there are a few guesses we could take to pin it down.

The tweet that kicked it all off was a response to a PC Gamer article where Starfield's composer called Todd Howard a visionary. "We ran this by Todd and he said his only visionary power is seeing running lanes in EA College Football 26," reads the response from Bethesda. "He appreciates all the passionate feedback on Starfield and we'll have more to share next week."

Then, leaker billbil-kun of Dealabs also responded to Bethesda's post, saying that a report made two weeks ago from the outlet is now almost confirmed. Dealabs' report pointed to tomorrow, the 17th of March, being the day Starfield PS5 pre-orders would go live, with a potential release for the 7th of April. It was also noted by billbil-kun that there'd be some other news likely to be revealed too, so fans hoping for more news on an additional expansion shouldn't lose heart just yet.