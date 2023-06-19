Bethesda: "Starfield is five or six games in one"

HQ

Bethesda Game Studios recently showcased their upcoming Starfield with a proper deep dive of nearly an hour. It made it very obvious how ambitious - and extremely large - their forthcoming adventure actually is, which has been in development for a substantial amount of time.

There are over 1000 planets to visit and lots of huge cities, and there is no danger of it becoming monotonous as the game offers a myriad of things to do in this universe. In fact, Bethesda themselves consider it to be five or six games in one in terms of content and its game systems. Here's what director Todd Howard told IGN about it:

"I try to do it all. Right now, I'm digging deep into spaceships. You could say, in some respect, Starfield is like five or six games in one, right? It's the spaceship game, it's the on the ground game, it's the dialogue game, it's the outpost game, it's the crafting game... It does all of these things. It is always tricky for us to get a good game flow where those things don't feel like they are separate games. They have to weave in and out in a way that holistically creates something greater than the sum of its parts."

We look forward to plowing hundreds of hours into the adventure when it opens on September 6. What is your own hype level?