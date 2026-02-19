Bethesda Softworks is going "back to that kind of classic style" with The Elder Scrolls VI

HQ

Bethesda's announcement of The Elder Scrolls VI in 2018 seems almost tragic with hindsight. Since then, we have heard virtually nothing substantial about the game, but recently there have been some rumblings.

Veteran Todd Howard has confirmed that it will be the company's next game and that production is in full swing. In an interview with Kinda Funny Gamescast, he reveals a little more about what's in the works, including which game engine is being used: Creation Engine 3. It's a step up from Starfield, which was created with Creation Engine 2, but we don't know how much better it is. Howard continues:

"That's going to power Elder Scrolls VI and beyond... We have a game style that we really, really like, and I think people expect from us. There's a lot of innovation to be done there still, so that when you step into a world, you feel like you're experiencing it really for the first time, a game like that. I think we're happy with where it's headed right now. That's what I could say."

Bethesda has received some criticism for its Creation Engine, which many believe is inadequate and makes the company's games unnecessarily stiff and lifeless. Therefore, many had hoped that Unreal Engine 5 would be used, just like in the gorgeous The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. But... that's apparently not going to happen.

In the interview, Howard also says that he doesn't really like early announcements. Ideally, he would not announce the games at all, but just release them when they are ready. And he also briefly mentions that it seems to be a classic role-playing game we can look forward to:

"And you know, as we come back to Elder Scrolls VI that we're doing now, we're coming back to that kind of classic style that we've missed, that we know really really well."

So it's a mixed bag, where the choice of graphics engine is likely to cause concern until the community is convinced, while more people are likely to be pleased that Bethesda is focusing on a traditional Elder Scrolls without too much experimentation.