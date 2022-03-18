Bethesda shares the Ghostwire Tokyo soundtrack for free

HQ

Exactly one week from now marks the release of Ghostwire Tokyo, an action-horror game in which you get to fight your way through a Tokyo where everyone has vanished, and various ghosts and demons have taken over. If you want to listen to the soundtrack, the publisher Bethesda has now shared it online.

Just head over to Spotify or YouTube to enjoy two hours of music from this adventure, which launches on March 25 for PC and PlayStation 5. As Microsoft owns both Bethesda and the developer, it will likely also be released for Xbox at a later point, something that has also been implied by the executive producer Shinji Mikami.