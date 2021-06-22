Bethesda seems to really wants another Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was released back in 2017 and since then, the fans have awaited B.J. Blazkowicz return in a proper Wolfenstein III. So far, we've only received the spinoff Wolfenstein: Youngblood starring his daughters, and we know the developer Machine Games are currently busy doing a new Indiana Jones adventure.

Fortunately, it seems like Bethesda also wants more Wolfenstein, so hopefully this is still something that we can look forward to. It was in an interview with GameSpot, that the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications Pete Hines from Bethesda said:

"Where we are for Wolfenstein or quite honestly any other franchise that we haven't announced plans on, I'll have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it, but you can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game. So, no worries there."

So thanks you for that Mr. Hines, we're not worried about missing out on Wolfenstein III now that we know you are not.

Thanks Pure Xbox