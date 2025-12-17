Bethesda says the "majority of the studio's on The Elder Scrolls VI"

HQ

It has now been over seven years since Bethesda finally announced The Elder Scrolls VI... but since then, as we all know, not much has happened. We know just as little now as we did then, and Bethesda is reluctant to talk about the game.

But in a series of GameInformer interviews, members of the team have lifted the lid a little and clearly stated that they are working on the game at almost full capacity and that they are really impressed with the technical aspects. For example, studio director Angela Browder explains:

"It's wonderful to be back in this Elder Scrolls universe. As the internet likes to tell us, it's been a while. And the industry and the hardware and all of this have made such huge leaps and bounds since the last time we made one of these, like, I'm actively excited about what's in front of us, because the opportunities, the hardware, the rendering, all of this stuff has just... the possibilities are crazy! I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, 'Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now,' and that is a cool thing to be a part of. And it's a thing that I hope that when the day comes that our fans play it, that they—especially those of them who've been lifers with our brands—can really see how far it's all come."

The game's director and executive producer Todd Howard also confirms that work is in full swing and that just about every team is working on it:

"It's progressing really well. The majority of the studio's on VI, but I'll say this: We always overlap. So, we're very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it's a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster - or a lot faster - but it's a process that we want to get right."

There's even more about The Elder Scrolls VI in the article, but at least it's clear that production seems to be well underway and that it has the potential to be a pretty impressive adventure that definitely hasn't been rushed.