Fallout 76

Bethesda reverses decision to delay Fallout Worlds, update is out now

Fallout 1st members can now create their very own Custom Worlds.

HQ

Here's a move that I'm sure none of you were expecting: Bethesda has decided to reverse its decision on delaying the Fallout Worlds update for Fallout 76. The update was initially delayed after a bug related to microtransactions was discovered, but it doesn't seem to be an issue any longer.

Fallout Worlds, if you are unaware, introduces Public Worlds for all players and Custom Worlds for Fallout 1st members. Within customise worlds, players can completely shape the wasteland by altering aspects such as the difficulty, weather effects, and spawnable creatures. Public Worlds, however, are curated by the team at Bethesda Game Studios and they are set up to showcase just what can be achieved when using the toolset from Custom Worlds.

Fallout 76

Thanks, IGN.

