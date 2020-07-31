Bethesda reveals the schedule for QuakeCon at Home 2020

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago we reported that QuakeCon is set to be a bit different this year as it's going to be QuakeCon at Home as a result of being affected by the global pandemic COVID-19. a fully digital event.

Well, it's better than nothing, right? We only knew that the event is set to be held from August 7 to August 9, fans can sit in front of their screens at home safely, celebrating with others online.

Now, Bethesda Softworks has revealed the detailed schedule for QuakeCon at Home 2020. In a statement, they wrote:

"Because the world is a different place right now, QuakeCon is going to be different this year too, but the beating heart of QuakeCon remains strong. It's still a celebration of our amazing communities, and it's still about coming together to share our love of games. Because we can't be together in person, we're hosting three straight days of streams focusing on games, the people who make them, and the people who love them. Tune into Twitch.tv/Bethesda starting with the Welcome on August 7 at 11:00am CST to get in on all the streaming action."

You can check the image below for live stream details.