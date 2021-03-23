Bethesda reveals the 2021 roadmap for Fallout 76

You're watching Advertisements

Despite a rocky start of almost epic proportions when it was released back in 2018, Bethesda managed to turn the ship around and make Fallout 76 an enjoyable game that is very popular today. This does of course mean more support, and Bethesda has now released the roadmap for 2021, which you can check out below:

Spring 2021 (Season 4): Locked and Loaded - Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion, this update is just loaded with new features to explore!

Summer 2021 (Season 5): New Steel Reign -Steel Reign concludes the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.

Fall 2021 (Season 6): Worlds are Changing - The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned to future Inside the Vault articles for more information as we get closer to release. We're also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to bring you even more ways to play.

Winter 2021 (Season 7): Tales from the Stars - You're already a legend in the Wasteland but are you truly legendary? Gear up with all new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor! Then, after you've spent a long day out foraging in the Wasteland, come home to your very own C.A.M.P. Pet!

It's worth reminding that Fallout 76 is one of currently five Bethesda games (the others being Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Prey) that supports FPS Boost for Xbox Series S/X and is included with Xbox Game Pass. It is also available for PC and PlayStation 4. If you haven't tried it out yet, 2021 seems to be a great year to do so.