Bethesda reveals new seasonal setup for Fallout 76

You watching Advertisements

Bethesda just got in touch to tell us about its plans for sci-fi MMO Fallout 76, which was recently updated with NPC characters in the new Wastelanders update (check out review right here). Specifically, players can look forward to an overhaul of the progression system, or as the studio is calling it, 76 Seasons.

Players will be presented with a unified progression path that, if followed, will reward players with in-game rewards, such as Power Armor paints, C.A.M.P. items, Atoms, Perk Packs, and more. What's more, the old Challenge system that once awarded Atoms will now give players S.C.O.R.E. points that will advance players through the various seasonal rewards.

The first season will take players to a Captain Cosmos-themed board game in the menu, and therein they will work their way through from level 1 to 100. Players will unlock new ranks via the aforementioned S.C.O.R.E. points, or as you can in games such as Fortnite, you can use Atoms to skip levels and speed your progress (only after the first two weeks, though). The first season, which is due to start in the summer, will run for ten weeks, with a two-week break before Season 2 starts.

You can check out an info-filled graphic below, and there's more information available over on the game's official site.