Bethesda reveals how The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered managed to squeeze into a Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge

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The Nintendo Switch 2 may offer a huge power bump compared to the original console, but compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's still lacking in performance. That said, development wizardry can still get some demanding games running on the Nintendo Switch 2 with great performance. Cyberpunk 2077, Lies of P, and now The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Speaking with Nintendo Life, Bethesda's associate art director Dan Lee talked about the technical challenges in getting the game on Switch 2, adding that he was proud to see it all on a cartridge. "The system has different strengths and obviously different power behind it, right? So there was definitely some work there to take advantage of its features. And of course, we have stuff like motion controls and mouse support. I think that this is the first open-world Unreal Engine 5 game on Switch 2. So we didn't have anything else to really look at to say, 'How did they do this?'" he said.

"Our tech director, JD, did a lot of work in trying to make sure that it all came together. The team at Virtruos did some magic getting the art to work with the system and it looks great, particularly the interiors...And it's all on a cartridge, and I'm really happy we got that to work. I'm a big proponent of physical media and preservation. So it means a lot to me," he continued.

Studio director Tom Mustaine added: "There are always headaches and things when learning a new platform and moving over. So we optimised the world streaming, optimised bits and pieces making sure that the feel of the gameplay was as solid as possible. And then, you know, just tuning, adjusting, playing until we can say, 'Okay, this feels fantastic. Now, get it on a cart!'"

From a non-developer's perspective, it sounds easy porting a game over from one system to another, but there's a lot of work required, as shown by Lee and Mustaine's testimonies. Even with all that, Bethesda still prefers to call The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered a remaster over a remake.