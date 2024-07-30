Bethesda registers the name 'Starborn' and all signs point to it being the second Starfield DLC

HQ

While we're still waiting for the release of Starfield's first expansion, Shattered Space, we now seem to have a clue as to the name and storyline of a second expansion, which if Bethesda sticks to its roadmap, would be the content to look forward to for Starfield in 2025.

It was X user Timur222 who noticed that the studio had registered the name Starborn with the US Patent Office for use in video game software. But what does Starborn mean, and why is it so clearly related to Starfield? Well, for that I first have to give a small spoiler warning about the game and continue after the image.

Although we don't have any official information yet, Starborn would presumably be the second major expansion for Starfield, and directly refers to the same group of inter-dimensional travellers that appear in front of the protagonist once he has collected enough Artefacts in the main story.

At the moment we don't know if this presumed second expansion will finally arrive next year, but it looks like it will.

Are you looking forward to the next Starfield content?

Thanks, VGC.